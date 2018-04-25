EAM Swaraj meets Mongolia Foreign Minister ahead of India-Mongolia Joint Committee meeting

Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj met the Foreign Minister of Mongolia Damdin Tsogtbaatar ahead of the 6th India-Mongolia Joint Committee meeting on Wednesday. Swaraj, who is on a two-day visit to Mongolia, will co-chair the 6th round of India-Mongolia Joint Consultative Committee meeting with Foreign Minister D Tsogtbaatar. Swaraj is the first External Affairs Minister in 42 years to visit Mongolia. EAM Swaraj visited Ulaanbaatar Gandantegchinlen Monastery earlier today. She arrived in Mangolia after wrapping her visit to China on April 24.