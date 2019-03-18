EAM Swaraj meets Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih

Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday met Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and held a meeting with him. Soon after meeting President Solih on second day of her visit, Swaraj also held a meeting with Maldives' Minister of Home Affairs Sheikh Imran Abdulla and discussed relevant cooperation projects and future collaboration efforts. Swaraj reached Maldives on Sunday and held a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Shahid. Swaraj's visit to Maldives is expected to further strengthen the close and friendly relations between India and Maldives.