EAM Swaraj meets Japan's Foreign Minister KONO Taro

Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj held bilateral meeting with Japan's Foreign Minister KONO Taro in Tokyo on Thursday. Swaraj reached Tokyo on Wednesday to attend the ninth India-Japan Strategic Dialogue with Japanese Foreign Minister KONO Taro. Swaraj is on a three-day visit to Tokyo from 28-30 March 2018. As per an official release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two sides will review all aspects of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of common interest.