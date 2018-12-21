EAM Swaraj meets her Chinese Counterpart Wang Yi

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj met Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New Delhi today. The two leaders held delegation level meeting. Minister Wang Yi is in India to launch high-level cultural and people-to-people exchanges mechanism. Discussions aim to build mechanism in strengthening people-to-people ties between the two countries.

