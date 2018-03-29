EAM Swaraj meets former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida

Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj met Fumio Kishida, chairman of Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) policy research council in Tokyo. Swaraj is on a three-day-visit to Japan from 28-30 March 2018. Swaraj reached Tokyo on Wednesday, where she was received by Indian Diplomat and Ambassador Hideaki Hoshi of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. She will attend the ninth India-Japan Strategic dialogue with Japanese Foreign Minister KONO Taro. Earlier in the day, the minister addressed a meeting. She lauded the contribution of the diaspora in strengthening India's relations with Japan and create a positive image of Indians in Japan.