EAM Swaraj meets Crown Prince of Bahrain

Union Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Sunday met Crown Prince of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa at Gudaibiya Palace in Bahrain's Manama. During the meeting both dignitaries had a discussion on upgrading both countries partnership across sectors, specially in trade and investment, defence, renewable energy, IT, health and education. EAM Swaraj is on two-day visit to Bahrain from July 14 to 15. On Saturday, she jointly inaugurated impressive Embassy of India Complex in Manama along with her Bahraini counterpart. The new embassy complex is equipped with State-of-the-art Facilities to cater the growing need of people of both countries. This is External Affairs Minister's 3rd visit to Bahrain.