Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday met her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Wuzhen and held a bilateral meeting with State Councilor and Yi before attending the 16th Foreign Ministers Meeting of Russia-India-China (RIC). During the meeting Swaraj said, "India-China relations, as you said, is an important relationship for both of our countries. We have made substantial progress in our relations since the informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in Wuhan in April 2018. It is important to both sides to ensure thorough and effective implementation of the guidance given by our leaders. Both sides have made good efforts in this regard and we should sustain this effort. The decision taken by our leaders to maintain strategic communication between them, provide an important foundation for the development of our bilateral relation. This channel of strategic communication between the two of us should always remain open. " Apart from attending the trilateral meeting, Swaraj will also hold bilateral discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov besides the Chinese Foreign Minister. Earlier on Tuesday, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted that 'counter-terrorism' is on Swaraj's agenda of the visit.