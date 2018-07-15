EAM Swaraj meets Bahrain Prime Minister
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj met Prime Minister of Bahrain Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa in Manama, Bahrain on Sunday. Earlier, she attended the first ministerial meeting of the India-Arab League Cooperation Forum to deepen the country's ties with the 22-member group. The meet also assumes significance in the wake of the growing threat of Islamic State in the region. EAM Swaraj is on two-day visit to Bahrain from July 14 to 15. This is External Affairs Minister's 3rd visit to Bahrain.