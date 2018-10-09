EAM Swaraj launches 'India for Humanity' initiative

To commemorate 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj launched 'India for Humanity' initiative in Delhi on Tuesday. Sushma Swaraj said, "This initiative will touch thousands of people who are in need of assistance and will spend over one year covering several countries. These camps will be initially held in 12 countries with financial support of government of India. The larger aim is to provide a physical, economical and social rehabilitation of the differently-abled around the world by helping them regain their mobility and dignity. This initiative has been launched in collaboration with the charitable organisation 'Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti' (BMVSS) to honour Mahatma Gandhi's service to humanity.