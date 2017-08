External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj on Thursday met Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba in Nepal's capital city Kathmandu. The two leaders discussed upon a number of issues during the bilateral meeting. Sushma Swaraj arrived in Kathmandu earlier today on a two-day visit to participate in the 15th BIMSTEC ministerial meeting. This visit comes just days ahead of Deuba's proposed visit to India.