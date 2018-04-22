EAM Swaraj holds delegation level talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj held delegation level talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit on Sunday. Swaraj is on a two-nation visit to China and neigbouring Mongolia from 21 to 26 April. She will participate in a ministerial-level meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), where India became a full member in 2017. Her visit to China comes in the backdrop of the efforts made by both India and China to move past the tensions which rose out of last year's Doklam standoff.