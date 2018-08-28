EAM Swaraj 'happy' on completion of 'Jaipur Foot' camp in Vietnam

Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday showed her satisfaction on 'Jaipur Foot' camp successful task completion. "I am happy that the 'Jaipur foot' camp has completed its task of providing the prosthetic limbs into Vietnamese provinces, benefiting hundreds of Vietnamese citizens and helping them to stand tall and lead fulfilling and dignified live," she said. EAM Sushma Swaraj on Monday inaugurated a 'Jaipur Foot' camp in Hanoi and met with 500 Vietnamese beneficiaries of the free India-made prosthetic limb.