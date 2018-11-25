EAM Swaraj doesn't want to travel due to elections, health issues: VK Singh on EAM's response to Pak's invitation

The External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will not attend the opening ceremony of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor and Union Ministers Harsimrat Kaur and Hardeep Singh Puri will be representing Government of India, responded Ministry of External Affairs to Pakistan's Invitation. On this Minister of External Affairs VK Antony said, Sushma ji has reasons which must be delinked from it. She's committed because of elections and health issues. To read too much into it is wrong. India's committed to ensure Kartarpur Corridor comes up fast and would like Pakistan to cooperate". On Navjot Singh Sidhu, MoS Antony said, "Criticism wasn't on Kartarpur. It was on certain things and don't deserve comment at the moment. Anything happening for good of country and community, people are in it, they'll get commendation".