EAM Swaraj co-chair's 2nd India-Bahrain High Joint Commission meeting with her Bahraini counterpart

Union Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj co-chaired the second India-Bahrain High Joint Commission meeting with her Bahraini counterpart Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa in Bahrain's Manama on Sunday. Shaikh Khalifa praised the contribution of Indian community settled in Bahrain towards the economic development of Bahrain. EAM Swaraj is on two-day visit to Bahrain from July 14 to 15. On Saturday, she jointly inaugurated impressive Embassy of India Complex in Manama along with her Bahraini counterpart. The new embassy complex is equipped with State-of-the-art Facilities to cater the growing need of people of both countries. This is External Affairs Minister's 3rd visit to Bahrain.