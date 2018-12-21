EAM Swaraj, Chinese State Councilor inaugurate Photo Exhibition at Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi inaugurated a photo exhibition on exchanges between India and China. They witnessed dazzling cultural performances by artistes from the two countries. The two leaders also launched two books 'Essays in memory of professor Xu Fancheng' in Chinese and 'Sanskrit on the Silk Route' in English.