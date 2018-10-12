EAM Swaraj attends SCO Heads of Government Council Meeting in Tajikistan

Union Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Friday attended Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Heads of Government Council Meeting in Tajikistan's Dushanbe. This was the second CHG meeting since India became a full member of SCO in June last year. The leaders discussed prospects for the further development of SCO and exchanged in-depth views on current international and regional issues. Later, EAM Swaraj and other SCO members took a group photograph. Swaraj had also attended the last year's meeting at Sochi.