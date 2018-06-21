EAM Swaraj attends 'A Night of India in Belgium' organised in her honour

Union Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj attended a community reception event organised in her honour at the Centre for Fine Arts in Brussels, on Thursday. The event was a part of 'A Night of India in Belgium'. In her address at the event, EAM Swaraj spoke about the sensitisation of the Indian Embassies over the world since Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in 2014. She said, "For Indians over the world their passport is a sense of pride. One tweet, of 140 characters and help is provided by the External Affairs Ministry." EAM Swaraj is in Brussels for the last leg of her four-nation visit to Italy, France, Luxembourg and Belgium. In Brussels, Sushma Swaraj will meet the top leadership of the European Union during which both sides are likely to deliberate on removing hurdles for resumption of negotiations on the long-pending EU-India free trade pact.