EAM Swaraj arrives in Saudi Arabia on three-day visit to deepen ties

Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday arrived on her maiden visit to Saudi Arabia during which she will inaugurate the Janadriyah festival of the Gulf Kingdom, which is home to over three million Indians. The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday informed that during her three-day visit, Swaraj will meet with the Saudi leadership to discuss bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest. The statement further mentioned that Saudi Arabia is the fourth largest trading partner for India with bilateral trade exceeding USD 25 billion in 2016-17. As our largest supplier of crude oil, Saudi Arabia accounts for about 20 percent of our total annual imports.