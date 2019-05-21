EAM Swaraj arrives in Kyrgyzstan to attend meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers

The External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj arrived at Kyrgyzstan's capital city Bishkek today. Sushma Swaraj met Kyrgyzstan Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov. She went on a two-day visit to Kyrgyzstan capital Bishkek to represent India in the meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). The meeting, which is beginning from today, will be the second that India will be attending as a full member of SCO. This meeting will exchange views on issues of international and regional importance. It will also review the preparations for the forthcoming SCO Summit in Bishkek which commences on the 13th of next month.