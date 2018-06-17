EAM Swaraj arrives in Italy during her four-nation visit

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj on Sunday arrived in Rome, Italy as part of her four-nation visit to Italy, France, Luxembourg and Belgium. This will be the first major political exchange between India and Italy following the swearing-in of Giuseppe Conte as the country's new Prime Minister. In Rome, Swaraj will call on Prime Minister Conte and also meet her counterpart, Enzo Moavero Milanesi, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and review the bilateral relations between the two countries.