EAM Swaraj arrives in Baku to participate in Non-Aligned Movement Ministerial Conference

Union External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday arrived at Azerbaijan's capital city Baku to participate in Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Ministerial Conference. The NAM Mid-Term Ministerial Conference will be held in Baku on 5-6 April under the theme of "Promoting international peace and security for sustainable development". During her three-day visit, EAM Swaraj will hold bilateral consultations with her Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov. The two sides will discuss bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest. India and Azerbaijan enjoy warm and friendly relations based on historical and cultural ties.