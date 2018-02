External Affairs Minister of India, Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday thanked Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh for increasing the Haj quota for India in 2017 and also for the special arrangements and care given to the pilgrims. EAM Sushma Swaraj is on her three-day maiden visit to Saudi Arabia. She will inaugurate Janadriyah festival of the Gulf Kingdom, which is home to over three million Indians.