EAM Sushma Swaraj recalls contributions of Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela

While addressing a gathering at Pietermaritzburg, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj recalled the contributions made by Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi and anti-apartheid crusader Nelson Mandela on the 125th anniversary of Satyagraha as she said India and South Africa have emerged as modern nations with strong family values. Swaraj said that Pietermaritzburg railway station is not only remembered for the incident of throwing Mahatma Gandhi out of the train but also for the incident of August 5, 1963. "On August 5 another tall leader of this country, Nelson Mandela, was arrested by police barely 25 km away from this place" Swaraj added.