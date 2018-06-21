EAM Sushma Swaraj performs yoga in European Parliament's Yehudi Menuhin hall

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj performed yoga in European Parliament's Yehudi Menuhin hall on the 4th International Yoga Day. Shri Shri Ravi Shankar was also present at the event to perform yoga. The event is Co-hosted by Embassy of India, Brussels delegation for Relations with India, European Parliament Wellbeing Unit, EP. During the event, EAM Swaraj mentioned that yoga had a very special place in violinist maestro Yehudi Menuhin's life. She said, "EU has every year come together to have this joint session to acknowledge the efficacy of this ancient science of wellness. It is interesting to have chosen Yehudi Menuhin hall for this event. Yoga had a very special place in the violinist maestro's life.Today yoga classes are still offered to musicians in the Yehudi Menuhin school."