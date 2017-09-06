EAM Sushma Swaraj meets Russia Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday met Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Yury Trutnev, in Russia's Vladivostok. EAM Sushma Swaraj also had lunch with governors of some of the Far Eastern Regions of Russia. EAM Sushma on Tuesday arrived in Russia to participate in the 3rd Eastern Economic Forum. Swaraj's visit reflects the importance attached by India to the emerging opportunities in th Far East, and to its strategic partnership with Russia.