EAM Sushma Swaraj meets her South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha

Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday met South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha. Kang Kyung-wha arrived in Delhi on a 2-day visit at the invitation of EAM Sushma Swaraj to co-chair the 9th India-ROK Joint Commission Meeting. Both the ministers reviewed the progress of their special strategic partnership in the 9th India-ROK Joint Commission meeting. Relations between the two countries have made great strides in recent years spurred by significant convergence of interests.