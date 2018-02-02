EAM Sushma Swaraj meets former Nepal Prime Minister

In a bid to strengthen ties with neighbouring Nepal, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj met former Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal in Kathmandu on Friday. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj reached Kathmandu on Thursday. On her visit she met the political leadership of Rashtriya Janta Party Nepal and discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries. Earlier, she also met CPN (UML) Chairman KP Sharma Oli and congratulated him on his party's victory in the recent elections in Kathmandu. The EAM is on a visit to Nepal in order to strengthen India's long standing friendship with Nepal.