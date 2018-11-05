EAM Sushma Swaraj meets first lady of South Korea Kim Jung-sook

Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj met first lady of South Korea Kim Jung-sook in New Delhi today. EAM Swaraj and Kim Jung-sook held talks during their meet. The first lady is invited as the Chief Guest at the Deepotsav event which is organised by Uttar Pradesh Government. Kim Jung-sook will also attend the ground-breaking ceremony of the Queen Suriratna (Heo Hwang-ok) Memorial in Ayodhya. She is on a 4-day visit to India.