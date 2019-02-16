EAM Sushma Swaraj leaves for 4-day visit to Bulgaria, Morocco and Spain

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj left from Delhi for a four-day visit to Bulgaria, Morocco and Spain. She will strengthen India's relations with these three countries and also expand avenues of cooperation and discuss key regional and global issues. In the first-ever visit by an Indian Foreign Minister to Bulgaria, Sushma Swaraj will be in the East European nation on February 16 and 17. Sushma Swaraj will also pay floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the South Park in Sofia. The statue was jointly unveiled by the Indian and Bulgarian Presidents last year to mark the celebrations of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.