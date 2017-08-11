EAM Sushma Swaraj holds talks with Nepal President Bhandari

Union External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj held talks with Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari in Kathmandu. Swaraj was accompanied by a delegation, including Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar, while a group of senior Nepal officials were also in attendance during the meeting. Sushma Swaraj arrived in the city earlier on Thursday on a two-day visit to participate in the 15th BIMSTEC ministerial meeting. The BIMSTEC is a sub-regional grouping comprising of seven countries of South Asia and South East Asia. These are: Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan and Nepal. Nepal is the current Chair. Swaraj's visit comes just days ahead of Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba's proposed visit to India.