Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between India and Bahrain in the presence of EAM Sushma Swaraj and her Bahrain counterpart Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa on Sunday. The MoUs were signed after two leaders co-chaired 2nd India-Bahrain High Joint Commission meeting. EAM Swaraj in on her two-day visit to Middle Eastern country.