EAM Sushma Swaraj arrives in Indonesia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan. 04 (ANI): In the wake of Bhima-Koregaon violence and the ensuing political slugfest over it, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday that the present need of the country was development, not caste conflicts. Speaking at an event here, the chief minister also said both within and outside the state, there were forces that were trying to divide Maharashtra on caste lines by creating conflicts out of non-issues. "We have always tried to keep Maharashtra away from casteism, but there are people who try to create conflicts out of non-issues," Fadnavis said.