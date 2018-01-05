EAM Sushma Swaraj arrives in Indonesia
Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday arrived in Indonesia after having "a productive engagement" in Thailand. During her two-day visit, the External Affairs Minister will co-chair the 5th meeting of India-Indonesia Joint Commission with her Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi. Earlier, Swaraj met Foreign Minister of Thailand Don Pramudwinai and discussed issues of connectivity, security and cultural cooperation. The visit is aimed at giving a further boost to bilateral relations to the South East Asian countries within the framework of India's Act East Policy.