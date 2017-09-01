EAM Sushma calls on Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena to strengthen economic ties

Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday met Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena in Sri Lanka's Colombo. EAM Sushma arrived in Colombo to participate in the 2nd Indian Ocean Conference. The two-day conference is being jointly organised by the India Foundation, the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS), Singapore and the National Institute of Fundamental Studies (NIFS), Colombo.