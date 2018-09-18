EAM said to me that draft for opening Kartarpur passage is being prepared: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu talked to the media about his request to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj about opening of the Kartarpur passage. He said, "I had written in my letter to EAM that 'kindly send a formal request from MEA to the Government of Pakistan requesting an early agreement and opening of the Kartarpur passage after current monsoon season". He further added, "We had a detailed discussion during the meeting, explained to her (EAM) about the necessity of opening of the Kartarpur corridor. A formal request should go from India's side. EAM said to me 'the draft is being prepared and I will write a letter'."