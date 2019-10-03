EAM Jaishankar presents Mahatma Gandhi bust to US House of Representatives Speaker

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Speaker of US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi attended an event on 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The event took place at Library of Congress in Washington DC, where Jaishankar presented a bust of Mahatma Gandhi to Pelosi. While addressing the gathering, Pelosi said, "Gandhi story to peaceful struggle to free the people of India always inspired Americans. I always carried India in my heart since my childhood and it was because of Mahatma Gandhi. "