EAM S Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo in Bangkok

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met US Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo in Bangkok today. Jaishankar is in the Thai capital to attend a series of meetings including the ASEAN-India Ministerial Meeting. He has travelled to Bangkok for the East Asia Summit (EAS) and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF). The visit will enable Jaishankar to meet his counterparts from the region and beyond, including the United Nations Security Council's five permanent members.