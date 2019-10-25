EAM Jaishankar meets Kuwait Foreign Minister in Baku

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on October 25 met Foreign Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah in Azerbaijan's Baku on the sidelines of the 18th session of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). Both the dignitaries discussed issues of mutual interests concerning both countries. He also had a brief conversation with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Tilak Marapana on the margins of the NAM summit. India is a founding member of NAM, which is one of the largest gatherings of world leaders.