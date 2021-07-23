EAM Jaishankar meets Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday met with Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah amid the recent surge in violence in

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday met with Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan amid the recent surge in violence there due to US military withdrawal.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar appreciated Abdullah's support for the India-Afghan ties. "Always good to meet Chairman HCNR @DrabdullahCE. Appreciate his sentiments and support for our relationship. Value his insights on the region," EAM Jaishankar tweeted.

This meeting comes in the backdrop of stalled negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban. Since the US announced its military drawdown from Afghanistan in May, the Taliban has increased its offensive in the country, capturing hundreds of districts in the process.

On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India supports the Afghan government and people in realising their aspiration for a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future.

Addressing a weekly briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said bilateral relations with Afghanistan are guided by a strategic agreement that was signed in October 2011.

When asked whether there has been any plan to help the Afghan military, Bagchi said: "India and Afghanistan bilateral relations are guided by a strategic agreement that was signed in October 2011."

"As a contiguous neighbour, India supports the government and people in realising their aspiration for a peaceful democratic and prosperous future where the interests of all sections of Afghanistan and Afghan society include women and minority are protected," he added. (ANI)