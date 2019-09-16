EAM Jaishankar, HRD Minister launch PhD fellowship programme at IIT-Delhi

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Union Human Resource Development Minister (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank launched PhD fellowship programme at IIT in Delhi on September 16. The programme offered over 1000 PhD fellowships to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) students. The programme was aimed at boosting friendly relations with the ASEAN countries and to enhance people-to-people ties between India and its immediate neighbours.