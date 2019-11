The Foreign Affairs Minister of Bhutan Tandi Dorji met External Affairs Minister (EAM) Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in the national capital on November 18. They held a bilateral meeting in Delhi today. Tandi Dorji arrived in Delhi on November 17. He is on a seven-day visit to India from November 17-23. During the visit, he will review the entire gamut of India-Bhutan relations.