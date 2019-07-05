EAM Jaishankar expresses gratitude after securing Rajya Sabha seat from Gujarat

After securing Rajya Sabha seat from Gujarat, Union External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar expressed gratitude for the support. He said, "I want to thank everyone for support. Like I said during my nomination, External Affairs Minister and Gujarat have a natural partnership. There is no such country where there is no Gujarati. If prestige of India has increased internationally, Gujarat has a role in it." He further added, "For taking India from $3 trillion to $5 trillion economy, Gujarat's contribution is essential. Also, our partnership will play a big role in bringing investment and technologies that is needed for making India $5 trillion economy, We've today built a special relation."