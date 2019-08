External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday attended 10th Mekong-Ganga Cooperation (MGC) in Thailand's Bangkok. EAM and leaders of Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC) posed during a family photo session. Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to Thailand to attend the ASEAN-India Ministerial Meeting and 10th Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC) Ministerial Meeting, which will be held on August 1 and August 2.