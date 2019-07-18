EAM Jaishankar to attend BRICS Foreign Ministers meet in Brazil

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will participate in the standalone meeting of the BRICS Foreign Ministers scheduled to be held in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil from July 25 to 26. "During the meeting, S Jaishankar is expected to discuss among other issues, the preparation for the 11th BRICS Summit of the leaders slated to be held in Brasilia in November this year," said Spokesperson of External Affairs Ministry Raveesh Kumar on Thursday. This would be S Jaishankar's first engagement with the BRICS foreign ministers since assuming office in May. BRICS is the acronym coined for an association of five major emerging national economies; Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Originally the first four were grouped as "BRIC", before the induction of South Africa in 2010.