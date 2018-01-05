EAM co-chairs 5th Round Table of ASEAN, urges for cooperation between ASEAN countries

Jakarta (Indonesia), Jan 06 (ANI): Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj co-chaired the 5th Round Table of ASEAN India Network of Think-Tank in Jakarta on Saturday. While asserting the importance of India-Indonesia relations in the meeting, Swaraj urged the Think Tanks to strengthen consultation and suggest ways to enhance all kinds of cooperation between the ASEAN countries. As President Joko Widodo accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation yesterday to join ASEAN special commemorative summit as Guest of Honor at India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, Swaraj said that it is an honour for India to host all 10 leaders on the day. Earlier, Swaraj stated that India's relations with ASEAN Region is a key priority and it is at the core of the Act East Policy. She is on a two-day visit to Indonesia, which will aim to strengthen the bilateral relations between both the nations.