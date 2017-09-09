Eagle Creek Fire: Despite Wildfire Nearby Golfers Continue Playing, Pictures go Viral

With wildfire spreading fast, golfers were unmoved and focused on their game rather

New Delhi: Photographs showing golfers playing despite wildfire in a nearby forest have gone viral. The ‘committed’ golfers were playing at the Beacon Rock Golf Course in North Bonneville when a wildfire, Eagle Creek fire, engulfed a forest across the Columbia River in Oregon.

With wildfire spreading fast, golfers were unmoved and focused on their game rather. A novice photographer, Kristi McCluer, clicked these pictures which are now all over the internet.

The photographs were later shared by Beacon Rock Golf Course on their Facebook page as well.

“Our golfers are committed to finishing the round!” One of the Beacon Rock Golf Course Facebook posts read.

“View from the Clubhouse. Viewing the magnitude of the fire and thinking of how many people will be affected and for a long time. So thankful no lives lost,” read another post.

The photographs were first believed to be fake, but McCluer confirmed how she snapped the wildfire from the golf course.

”I don’t golf at all. I have spent a great part of my life in the Columbia River Gorge, hiking. I was actually going to drive up to the Bridge of the Gods,” McCluer was quoted as saying by The Oregonian

“Around the corner was this golf course, and you could see the fire,” and then she captured the wildfire through her lens.