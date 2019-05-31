Eagerly waiting for PM Modi's visit to Sri Lanka: President Maithripala Sirisena

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena expressed happiness over PM Modi's victory. He arrived in New Delhi for Prime Minister Modi's swearing-in ceremony. While addressing the press conference in Delhi, President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena said, "It is with great pleasure that I participated in the swearing-in ceremony. We convey our best wishes to the people of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi." He added, "Prime Minister Modi's visit is very important to us, we are neighbor and friends, and this relationship between India and Sri Lanka dates back over 2600 years. We're eagerly waiting for his arrival; it's a great honor for the people of Sri Lanka."