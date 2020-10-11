E-Vehicles Exempted From Road Tax, Announces Delhi Government

New Delhi, October 11: Battery-operated vehicles have been exempted from road tax in Delhi, Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot announced on Sunday. It was one of the promises made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who announced his government's new Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy in August. The Delhi government's move is aimed at encouraging the use of e-vehicles and reducing pollution in the national capital. Delhi Govt to Give Financial Incentives to Buyers of Electric Vehicles, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Announcing the exemption, Kailash Gehlot said Delhi will lead the country in rapid transition to electric vehicles. The minister tweeted: "Congrats Delhi! As promised by CM @ArvindKejriwal when announcing landmark EV Policy, Delhi govt has EXEMPTED road tax on Battery Operated Vehicles. With right incentives & supporting infra, we are determined to ensure Delhi leads the country in rapid transition to Elec Vehicles (sic)." 25 Per Cent of All Vehicles in Delhi to be Electric by 2023: Draft Policy.

E-Vehicles Exempted From Road Tax, Announces Kailash Gehlot:

Congrats Delhi! As promised by CM @ArvindKejriwal when announcing landmark EV Policy, Delhi govt has EXEMPTED road tax on Battery Operated Vehicles. With right incentives & supporting infra, we are determined to ensure Delhi leads the country in rapid transition to Elec Vehicles pic.twitter.com/XVm9JKYmIE — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) October 11, 2020





A notification has been issued. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in August, announced financial incentives for buyers of electric vehicles for the next three years. Under the Electric Vehicle Policy, with the purchase of a two-wheeler, an e-rickshaw or freight vehicles, the Delhi government will give a benefit of up to Rs 30,000 and for a four-wheeler, a benefit of up to 1.5 lakh, Kejriwal said.

For those who want to purchase electric vehicles for commercial purposes, loans will be given from the Delhi government at very low-interest rates, and registration and road tax fees will be waived. These incentives are applicable for both battery strapping and fixed charging vehicles.