What is e-RUPI and how it will change India's digital payment behaviour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch e-RUPI, a person and purpose-specific digital payment solution on Monday (2 August 2021) at 4:30 pm via video conferencing.

What is e-RUPI?

e-RUPI is a cashless and contactless instrument for digital payment. It is a QR code or SMS string-based e-Voucher, which is delivered to the mobile of the beneficiaries. The users of this one-time payment mechanism will be able to redeem the voucher without a card, digital payments app or internet banking access, at the service provider. It has been developed by National Payments Corporation of India on its UPI platform, in collaboration with the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and National Health Authority. e-RUPI connects the sponsors of the services with the beneficiaries and service providers in a digital manner without any physical interface. It also ensures that the payment to the service provider is made only after the transaction is completed. Being pre-paid in nature, it assures timely payment to the service provider without the involvement of any intermediary. It is expected to be a revolutionary initiative in the direction of ensuring a leak-proof delivery of welfare services. It can also be used for delivering services under schemes meant for providing drugs and nutritional support under Mother and Child welfare schemes, TB eradication programmes, drugs & diagnostics under schemes like Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, fertilizer subsidies etc. Even the private sector can leverage these digital vouchers as part of their employee welfare and corporate social responsibility programmes. e-RUPI is easy, safe and secure as it keeps the details of the beneficiaries completely confidential. The entire transaction process through this voucher is relatively faster and at the same time reliable, as the required amount is already stored in the voucher.

What are e-RUPI benefits for corporates?

Even corporates can benefit from e-RUPI:

Corporates can enable well-being of their employees End to end the digital transaction and doesn't require any physical issuance hence leading to cost reduction Voucher redemption can be tracked by the issuer Quick, safe and contactless voucher distribution

How will hospitals benefit from e-RUPI?

Following are the benefits for hospitals that e-RUPI might offer:

Easy and secure - Voucher is authorized via a verification code Hassle-free and contactless payment collection - handling of cash or cards is not required Quick redemption process - The voucher can be redeemed in a few steps and lesser decline due to the pre-blocked amount

What are e-RUPI benefits to the consumer?

Following are e-RUPI benefits to the consumer:

Contactless - beneficiary should not carry a printout of the voucher Easy redemption - 2 step redemption process Safe and Secure - Beneficiary doesn't need to share personal details while redemption hence privacy is maintained No digital or bank presence required - Consumer redeeming the voucher need not have a digital payment app or a bank account

Which banks are live with e-RUPI?

Axis Bank Bank of Baroda Canara Bank HDFC Bank ICICI Bank IndusInd Bank Indian Bank Kotak Bank Punjab National Bank State Bank of India Union Bank of India

