E. Palanisamy, O. Panneerselvam pay tributes to former CM Jayalalithaa ahead of oath-taking ceremony

After the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) united their factions on Monday; incumbent Chief Minister E. Palanisamy and AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam visited the Marina Beach to pay tributes to the former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, ahead of the oath taking ceremony. O. Panneerselvam will take oath as the deputy Chief Minister and will be given the additional charge of Finance Ministry where three of his MLAs are likely to get ministerial berths also. Reportedly, party General Secretary V.K. Sasikala may be removed from her position.