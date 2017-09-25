Dzumhur wins first title of his career at St. Petersburg Open

St. Petersburg (Russia), Sep 25 (IANS) Bosnia's Damir Dzumhur earned the first title of his tennis career in a comeback victory over Italy's Fabio Fognini 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 at the St. Petersburg Open here.

In his second final this year -- also the second of his career, which he launched in 2011, Dzumhur needed one hour and 53 minutes to upset the No.3 seed on Sunday, who was eyeing the sixth title in his career and the second this season, following his win in Gstaad, reports Efe news agency.

"I was very nervous today, even though it was my second final. I was very nervous at the start. I couldn't find my best rhythm, couldn't find my best game," Dzumhur, ranked No.55 in the world, said.

"But the experience of playing one final already helped me a lot and in the end I won. In the end, I found my game and played good. It was the best day of my life," he added.

Fognini was one set ahead as he made the most of two out of the seven break points he was offered, while holding his serve despite two break points.

The 30-year-old Fognini was just two games away from victory before he saw his dreams vanish as Dzumhur won four games in a row, moving from 4-4 in the second set to a 2-0 lead in the third after drawing even.

Dzumhur earned another break in the seventh game of the last set, while conceding no break points to his rival.

